New report explains biggest challenges students, parents facing after virtual learning

Nationwide school closures during the COVID-19 pandemic have created an unprecedented level of activity in the virtual learning space over the past year.

A new survey found 72% of parents believe virtual learning is putting their child behind academically.

Content Strategist Matt Zajechowski tells us about the findings on the report.

Highland surveyed nearly 1,000 parents across the country with children in grades K-8 on topics related to virtual learning, socializing and their child’s mental health during the pandemic:

57% of parents say their child’s grades have fallen behind during the pandemic.

79% of parents have experienced tech-related issues during virtual learning. Parents spend 2.7 hours per day on average assisting their children with tech-related issues.

35% of parents say they could not mentally cope with another year of virtual learning.

The biggest challenges with virtual learning:

Child not paying attention Limited contact with classmates Communicating questions to the teacher Child not sitting still Tech issues

