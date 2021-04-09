New Study Reveals Health Habits During the Covid-19 Pandemic

(WTNH) — It’s been a year since the COVID-19 pandemic began, it’s been a year marked by routine disruption, unhealthy habits and weight gain for many Americans.

Advanced Dermatology recently surveyed 2,022 Americans to learn more about their unhealthy and healthy habits during the past year.

Content Strategist Matt Zajechowski tells us about the findings:

74% of Americans wish they’d taken better care of themselves during the pandemic. The most common reasons cited for unhealthy pandemic habits:

Coping with stress/anxiety Adjusting to a new routine General carelessness

61% of respondents say they’ve gained weight during the pandemic, at an average of 10 pounds per person. The most common reasons for weight gain:

Access to more food at home It’s a way to cope with stress Less physically active at home

The top unhealthy habits that have gotten worse during COVID:

Less time outdoors Less physical activity Overeating Eating junk food Poor posture.

The top healthy habits that have improved during COVID:

Sleeping better Eating healthier foods More physical activity

To see the full report, click here.