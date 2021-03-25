New study reveals parents & children are becoming more comfortable with online learning

One year ago, America’s schools underwent an unprecedented shift: they shut their doors, transforming tens of millions of homes into virtual classrooms.

In the blink of an eye, parents were forced into an unfamiliar role where they would be responsible for helping their kids learn from home while balancing their own, equally new home life.

A new survey finds the majority of parents believe it has been a success. Co-founder of Pearson’s Connections Academy Mickey Revenaugh breaks down the results of the study, and what it means for the future of education.

The Parent Pulse Data Poll conducted by the world’s learning company, Pearson and Connections Academy finds:

80% are more comfortable with their children learning online than they were a year ago.

69% say children are enjoying it more.

75% agree their child learns well online; 81% say their children are getting good grades.

47% of parents prefer traditional school while 43% would choose an online or hybrid school experience.

Teachers get high marks – 90% agree their school has caring and quality educators.

Watch the video above for more.