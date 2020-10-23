New Survey from Airbnb Reveals the Top Three Trends for Travel in 2021

As we look toward 2021, these impacts will continue to be felt in a number of ways. We expect travel will continue to be less about tourism, and more about living, working and connecting safely away from home.
Senior VP for Global Public Policy and Communications at Airbnb, Chris Lehane, explains what we expect in the coming months and next year.
A recent survey of U.S. travelers and an analysis of search and booking data found the top three travel trends going into next year:
- In 2021, work from home could become work from any home. In the survey, 83 percent of respondents are in favor of relocating as part of remote working, and 25 percent believe they will be able to live where they want to and work remotely.
- The rise of the staycation – domestic travel will continue to be a key trend, with 62 percent of people interested in taking a vacation within driving distance of home. Domestic locations in national parks, winter ski, and beach towns are becoming most popular.
- Pod travel – perfect for people who want to safely be together while reducing risks associated with socializing with others.