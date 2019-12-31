New Year’s Eve safety reminders

(WTNH) — You likely already have your New Year’s Eve plans in place. Law Enforcement Expert Gary MacNamara, Director of Public Safety at Sacred Heart University, is making sure you have a safe and healthy holiday.

If you are going out:

· Don’t drink and drive.

· Don’t go out alone and be aware of your surroundings

· If drinking plan for a sober ride home or stay put.

· Consider Uber or Lyft but do so safely. Follow the S.A.M.I. (Stop, Assess, Match, Inform) safety model named for Samantha “Sami” Josephson killed in New Jersey getting into what she thought was an Uber.

If you are staying home:

· If serving alcohol understand you do assume some liquor liability

· Plan activities and serve food.

· Ensure someone is monitoring guests to make sure they do not leave and drive impair