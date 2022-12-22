(WTNH) — ‘Tis the season for gingerbread houses!

It’s easily a staple holiday tradition, baking your gingerbread people and homes, and then decorating the heck out of them! So, News 8 brought on a few of the experts to create the best gingerbread experience we could.

Joanna Siciliano, a culinary arts teacher at Haddam-Killingworth High School, and her student Catie Therrien joined News 8 to share their gingerbread and royal icing recipes:

Gingerbread House Recipe

Ingredients:

7 1/2 cups of all-purpose flour

1 tbsp cinnamon

1 tbsp nutmeg

1 tbsp ginger

1 1/2 tsp baking soda

3/4 tsp salt

3/4 cup granulated sugar

1 cup molasses

6 3/4 oz. brown sugar

12 oz. butter

3 eggs

Directions:

Mix the all-purpose flour, cinnamon, nutmeg, ginger, baking soda, salt, and granulated sugar together and place in a Kitchen Aid mixer.

Bring the cup of molasses to a boil on a stovetop, and add molasses to the mixture after it boils.

Melt the butter and brown sugar into one mixture, then combine with the other dry ingredients.

Once you combine the two mixtures add in the three eggs, one at a time.

Roll out your dough onto a sheet pan with parchment paper 1/2 inch thick. Cut out house shapes in the dough (but do not remove any excess dough)!

Back the dough at 350 degrees for about 15 minutes or until the dough starts to brown slightly.

When the dough comes out of the oven, re-cut out the shapes and let them cool. Remove the excess dough when cooled!

IMPORTANT: Do not cover the gingerbread! Let it sit out and stiffen up!

Royal Icing Recipe

Ingredients:

8 egg whites

3 lbs (12 cups) confectioners sugar

2 tsp. cream of tartar

1 tsp lemon juice

Directions:

Combine all ingredients until completely mixed

Always keep icing well-covered and refrigerated when not in use

Be sure to watch the video above for a full breakdown of the recipe!