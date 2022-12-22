(WTNH) — ‘Tis the season for gingerbread houses!
It’s easily a staple holiday tradition, baking your gingerbread people and homes, and then decorating the heck out of them! So, News 8 brought on a few of the experts to create the best gingerbread experience we could.
Joanna Siciliano, a culinary arts teacher at Haddam-Killingworth High School, and her student Catie Therrien joined News 8 to share their gingerbread and royal icing recipes:
Gingerbread House Recipe
Ingredients:
- 7 1/2 cups of all-purpose flour
- 1 tbsp cinnamon
- 1 tbsp nutmeg
- 1 tbsp ginger
- 1 1/2 tsp baking soda
- 3/4 tsp salt
- 3/4 cup granulated sugar
- 1 cup molasses
- 6 3/4 oz. brown sugar
- 12 oz. butter
- 3 eggs
Directions:
- Mix the all-purpose flour, cinnamon, nutmeg, ginger, baking soda, salt, and granulated sugar together and place in a Kitchen Aid mixer.
- Bring the cup of molasses to a boil on a stovetop, and add molasses to the mixture after it boils.
- Melt the butter and brown sugar into one mixture, then combine with the other dry ingredients.
- Once you combine the two mixtures add in the three eggs, one at a time.
- Roll out your dough onto a sheet pan with parchment paper 1/2 inch thick. Cut out house shapes in the dough (but do not remove any excess dough)!
- Back the dough at 350 degrees for about 15 minutes or until the dough starts to brown slightly.
- When the dough comes out of the oven, re-cut out the shapes and let them cool. Remove the excess dough when cooled!
- IMPORTANT: Do not cover the gingerbread! Let it sit out and stiffen up!
Royal Icing Recipe
Ingredients:
- 8 egg whites
- 3 lbs (12 cups) confectioners sugar
- 2 tsp. cream of tartar
- 1 tsp lemon juice
Directions:
- Combine all ingredients until completely mixed
- Always keep icing well-covered and refrigerated when not in use
Be sure to watch the video above for a full breakdown of the recipe!