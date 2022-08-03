“Storms and Snow, Skis and Socks” by Ashley Bayor

(WTNH) – News 8’s Ashley Baylor is no longer just a meteorologist, but an author too! Baylor combined her love of weather and New England in her new children’s book.

“Storms and Snow, Skis and Socks” delves into why New England weather “truly rocks!”

Baylor shares how the release of the book has gone, since it came out on August 1, via Globe Pequot Press. Plus, she reveals the dates of her upcoming book signing events:

Saturday, August 13 at 10:30 a.m. in the Wesleyan RJ Julia Bookstore in Middletown

Wednesday, August 17 at 10:30 a.m. in the RJ Julia Booksellers in Madison

Saturday, August 20 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Peach Festival at Lyman Orchards

Pre-order “Storms and Snow, Skis and Sox!” on Amazon and Barnes & Noble.

Watch the video above for the full interview.