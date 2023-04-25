Conn. (WTNH) — Now in it’s ninth year, The Southern Connecticut College and Career Fair has grown to become the largest college fair in the state.

It brings together admissions, counselors, and business hiring managers, from over 190 institutions.

The event will be held at the Hartford Health Care Amphitheatre in Bridgeport, from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., and it’s free and open to all. Registration for the event is here.

News 8’s Ken Houston sat down with Andy Alcosser, who is the Event Director, for the career fair, to discuss what students and families can expect from the event.

