Nonprofit ECAD aims to help those with disabilities gain greater independence

Educated Canines Assisting with Disabilities, or ECAD, is a nonprofit with the goal of enabling people with disabilities to gain greater independence. The organization provides service dogs to assist those who need the extra help.

Dale Picard is the co-founder and executive director of ECAD. He stopped by to talk about what his nonprofit does and how the community can help.

Picard says ECAD puppies go through training and are matched with someone in need when they are about two years old.

However, training doesn’t start until they are 10 months old. Up until that point, they stay with foster families who take care of them.

The organization is currently looking for foster homes for these puppies. If you would like to help out, volunteers must fill out an application and then come in for a day of training. No experience with dog training is required.