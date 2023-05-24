Conn. (WTNH) — A local nonprofit is holding an event next Saturday to support survivors of domestic violence and mental health issues.

BH Care will be holding a fundraising walk and free community event next Saturday to benefit several of their programs.

There will also be a ‘Walk to Remember” for those who may have lost their lives to, or are survivors of domestic violence, mental health issues, or substance use.

News 8’s Alyssa Taglia was joined by Melissa Simoni, Development Coordinator for the Umbrella Center for Domestic Violence Services at BH Care, and Denise Sauve, who lost a loved one to domestic violence.

The group discussed the Saturday event, hosted by Chance to Shine, and how The Umbrella Center provides for domestic violence victims/survivors. Watch the full interview above.