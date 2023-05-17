Conn. (WTNH) — The ongoing rising inflation, coupled with recent cuts in social programs, have forced more Connecticut families to face food insecurity.

One statewide, non-profit organization, Gifts of Love, is helping to feed individuals and families in 41 towns. And now, local golfers can help their neighbors in need, at the annual Gifts of Love charity golf tournament coming up on Monday, May 22, at the Golf Club of Avon.

Lisa Gray, Executive Director of Gifts of Love, sat down with News 8’s Ken Houston, to discuss the non-profit and the pressing issue of food insecurity.

