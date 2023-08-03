NORTH BRANFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — They have a saying in North Branford: One potato, two potato, three potato, corn!

21 years ago, the North Branford Potato and Corn Festival began as a one-day event. Now, two decades later, the three-day event attracts over 20,000 guests annually.

North Branford Town Manager Michael Downes and North Branford Parks, Recreation, and Senior Center Director Jessie Caetano joined News 8 to discuss the event,

Downes and Caetano explained what makes the festival unique, what’s new this year, and how it came to fruition.

The festival is set to take place from Friday, Aug. 4 through Sunday, Aug. 6 at 290 Forest Rd. in Northford.