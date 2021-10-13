October issue of ‘Seasons Magazine’ is highlighting many topics including Breast Cancer Awareness Month

(WTNH) – WTNH is a proud partner with Seasons Magazines and we are getting a closer look at the latest edition of Seasons Magazines. The October issue highlights many topics including Breast Cancer Awareness month.

Dr. Sapna Khubchandani from Hartford Healthcare shares how detection and treatment for breast cancer has changed in recent years as well as during a time of COVID-19.

Seasons Magazines cover across Farmington Valley, West Hartford, New Haven, CT Shoreline, Glastonbury, and Northwest Hills. You can also check out News 8’s Dennis House podcast with Seasons Media called Conversations with Dennis House. For more information visit SeasonsMagazines.com

