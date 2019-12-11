Olive oil health benefits

(WTNH) — You probably have it in your cabinet right now: a bottle of olive oil. Whether you use it as a dressing or a marinade, there are multiple health benefits associated with the cooking staple.

Dr. Tassos Kyriakides, an associate research scientist with Yale School of Public Health, along with other researchers, recently hosted a symposium in Delphi, Greece to explore the many human and planetary benefits that can be derived from the olive tree and its products.

For more information on health benefits associated with different olive oil varieties, and what to look for on the bottle, watch the interview above.