Over 8 in 10 Americans say COVID impacted retirement plans, study says

More than 8 in 10 Americans say the events of the past year have impacted their retirement plans, with one-third estimating it will take two to three years to get back on track, according to Fidelity Investments recent State of Retirement Planning study.

The majority of savers are still confident they will be able to retire when and how they want. And, 36% are now even more confident in their retirement plans than they were before the events of the past year.

Senior Vice President of Retirement and Cash Management at Fidelity Investments Melissa Ridolfi discusses the findings. For more information, visit fidelity.com/score.