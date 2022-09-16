(WTNH) – News 8 has already spoken to Broadway superstar Benjamin Eakeley about his upcoming performance at the Connecticut VOICE Honors Gala. But now, one of the magazine’s big shots was in the studio to discuss the upcoming celebration.

Owner and President of the Connecticut VOICE Magazine Jim Tully joined News 8 to talk more about the extravagant gala coming up on Saturday, Sept. 17.

Tully told News 8 all about who is being honored at the event and why, as well as more information on Connecticut VOICE Honors itself.

The event begins at 6 p.m. and runs until 11 p.m. at the Foxwoods Resort Casino in the Fox Tower. News 8’s very own Dennis House will be hosting, so be sure to buy your ticket now.

