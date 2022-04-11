(WTNH) – Holistic health and wellness coach April Godfrey shows how you can make a delicious 5-ingredient dessert packed with protein.
Peanut Butter Brownie Bites
- 15-20 medjool dates (pitted)
- 1/3 cup Peanut butter
- 1/3 cup chocolate protein powder (preferably plant based)
- 1 Tbsp pure maple syrup
- 1 tsp vanilla extract
- (Optional 2 Tbsp chia seeds for even more protein and a little extra crunch)
- Place all of the ingredients into your food processor and blend away until well-blended, a bit crumbly but still moist.
- Line an 8×8 baking tin with parchment paper, transfer the mixture to the lined tin, and press down the mixture until firmly pressed together and smooth.
- Place in the fridge or freezer for at least an hour and then cut into small squares.
- Store in the freezer for an on-the-go, pre-workout, post work out, or any time protein boost!
For more information, go to sweetsimpledelicious.com.
