(WTNH) – Holistic health and wellness coach April Godfrey shows how you can make a delicious 5-ingredient dessert packed with protein.

Peanut Butter Brownie Bites

15-20 medjool dates (pitted)

1/3 cup Peanut butter

1/3 cup chocolate protein powder (preferably plant based)

1 Tbsp pure maple syrup

1 tsp vanilla extract

(Optional 2 Tbsp chia seeds for even more protein and a little extra crunch)

Place all of the ingredients into your food processor and blend away until well-blended, a bit crumbly but still moist. Line an 8×8 baking tin with parchment paper, transfer the mixture to the lined tin, and press down the mixture until firmly pressed together and smooth. Place in the fridge or freezer for at least an hour and then cut into small squares. Store in the freezer for an on-the-go, pre-workout, post work out, or any time protein boost!

For more information, go to sweetsimpledelicious.com.

