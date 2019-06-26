Peanut butter & marshmallow cookie bars with Sweet Maria’s

(WTNH) — Maria Bruscino-Sanchez of Sweet Maria’s makes peanut butter and marshmallow cookie bars that will bring out your inner child!

Ingredients:

Crust:

1/4 pound butter, softened

1/2 cup sugar

1/2 cup brown sugar

1/2 cup peanut butter

1 egg

1 1/4 cups flour

Pinch of salt

Topping:

2 cups marshmallow fluff

2 cups chocolate chip

Directions:

1. Preheat oven to 350 F. Spray a 13 x 9-inch pan with nonstick baking spray. Set aside.

2. With an electric mixer, cream butter and sugars until light. Add peanut butter and egg. Mix until well blended. On low speed, add flour and salt. Mix until blended.

3. Press crust into the bottom and slightly up the sides of prepared pan.

4. Refrigerate 10 to 15 minutes.

5. Spoon fluff over crust. Spread evenly. Dip spreading spatula into water for easier spreading. Top with chocolate chips.

6. Bake 15 to 20 minutes or until edges are lightly browned.

7. Remove pan from the oven. Cool completely, cut into squares.

Makes 24.