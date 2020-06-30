Pediatricians urge parents not to delay important pediatric care

(WTNH)– With the lifting of COVID-19 restrictions in many states, including Connecticut, pediatricians are urging parents and guardians to resume in-person pediatric visits.

According to the American Academy of Pediatrics, wellness visits have dropped significantly resulting in delays in vaccinations, screenings, and other necessary consultations to ensure the health and wellbeing of children. There is concern that the delay in visits could result in a spike or reappearance of vaccine-preventable illnesses.

Dr. Susan Lelko, a pediatrician with ProHealth Physicians in Meriden discusses the importance of keeping up with your child’s health now that COVID-19 restrictions are lifted.

The CDC reports two percent of confirmed cases of COVID-19 were among patients ages 18 and younger.

Parents or guardians who may be hesitant about returning to their pediatrician’s office should know safeguards and guidance from the CDC are being adopted to minimize risk of COVID-19 exposure.

This is what parents should expect to experience when visiting their pediatrician:

● Scheduling sick visits and well-child visits during different times of the day.

● All staff are wearing personal protective equipment such as masks

● All patients and parents are screened for symptoms of illness and COVID-19 exposure.

● All patients have their temperature taken

● All patients are provided a mask and asked to clean their hands with sanitizer before entering.

COVID-19 can look different to different people. For many people, being sick with COVID-19 would be a little bit like having the flu. People can get a fever, cough, or have a hard time taking deep breaths.

Most people who have gotten COVID-19 have not gotten very sick. Only a small group of people who get it have had more serious problems.

Dr. Lelko offers these tips to parents to talk to their children about COVID-19: