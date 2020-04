(WTNH)– Protecting the most vulnerable population is essential during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Pills2Me program is making sure the elderly still have access to their medications without leaving their home.

Pharmacist and Student at Yale School of Public Health, Leslie Asanga, is also the founder of Pills2Me and he explains how this free delivery program works in the video above.

For more information, you can go to www.pills2me.com.