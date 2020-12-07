‘PJ Day’ raises money for kids fighting cancer at Connecticut Children’s Medical Center

(WTNH)– PJ Day For The Kids is coming up this weekend. This is a way to raise money for children fighting cancer at Connecticut Children’s Medical Center.

Nick Wesoloskie started this day in 2011 after his sister Charlotte was diagnosed with a rare and aggressive cancer at just 21 days old.

Nick and Tara Wesoloskie explains how you can get involved on Friday, Dec. 11. The second Friday of each December has been named “PJ Day” an official day of awareness in legislation passed at the Capitol.

PJ Day for the kids has raised more than $1 million. Donations of $1 or more are accepted in exchange for the chance to wear PJs to school or work. For information visit Give.Connecticutchildrens.Org/pjday.