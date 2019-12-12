Live Now
PJ Day to support children with cancer is December 13th

by: Samantha Miller

(WTNH) — PJ Day is raising awareness and hope for children fighting cancer here in Connecticut. It was all started by a young man when he was only 7 years old.

When Nick Wesoloskie was just 2 years old, his baby sister Charlotte was diagnosed with cancer. When he turned 7 in 2011, he decided to challenge his classmates to wear PJs to school for a show of support for kids living with cancer, who often wear their pajamas for days, weeks, or longer. That’s when PJ Day was born, and has now grown into a state-wide phenomenon.

Charlotte is now 12 years old and 11 years cancer free.

Nick’s mother Tara Wesoloskie, a nurse at Connecticut Children’s Medical Center (CCMC), says so far, the PJ Day initiative has raised over $650,000 for the Center for Cancer and Blood Disorders at the hospital.

PJ Day in Connecticut is Saturday, December 13th. To learn how to take part, click here or here.

