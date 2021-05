(WTNH)– So you’ve mastered the art of quarantine cuisine, now it’s time to embrace the warmer weather with simple, clean ingredients. From small backyard BBQs, to al fresco family meals, summer cooking should be all about clean, no-fuss recipes that taste delicious.

Founder and CEO of Feel Good Foodie and Chef Yumna Jawad shares a new plant-based protein recipe featuring Tempeh.

Click here for more family-friendly meals that are both good-for-you and good to eat.