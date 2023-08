WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Playhouse on Park is going back to 1945 with its production of BANDSTAND.

Co-Founder of Playhouse on Park and Choreographer of BANDSTAND Darlene Zoller and Cast Member Benjamin Nurthen joined News 8 to talk more about the production and the ticket special they are offering for veterans.

The production of BANDSTAND will take place from July 12 to Aug. 20, and tickets can be purchased here.

See the full video with Zoller and Nurthen in the video above.