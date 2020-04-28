Pour with a purpose for ‘Lift Your Spirits’ challenge to help hospitality workers

(WTNH)– As restaurants across the country cut employees, suspend business, and close for good, many workers are be faced with long-term loss of income.

Chef Kev D, Author of “Beyond My Chef Coat” and Executive Private Chef to the “Stars,” is working with The National Restaurant Association to Lift Your Spirits by pouring with a purpose.

At liftyourspirits.org, take that tip you would otherwise give at the restaurant or bar, and donate it. Every penny will go to a hospitality worker in need.

Chef Kev D has more details in the video above.