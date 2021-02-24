Pregnancy During a Pandemic: Are You at Risk for a Heart Attack or Stroke?

It is more important than ever for women to stay healthy during pregnancy. In fact, cardiovascular disease is the leading cause of all maternal death and can affect a woman of any age.

Knowing your risk of having a heart attack or stroke while pregnant may save your life.

American Heart Association Volunteer Medical Expert Dr. Laxmi Mehta and Go Red for Women Real Woman Volunteer Leah Riegert discuss how to keep your heart healthy during pregnancy, childbirth, and the postpartum period.

Dr. Mehta shares the top four risk factors for heart-disease-related maternal complications and new data from the American Heart Association’s Heart & Stroke Statistics 2021 Update.

Riegert also shares her experience with heart failure and stroke during her first pregnancy and what she’s doing now to educate others about the high mortality rate during and after pregnancy.

