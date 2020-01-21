Preparing your child to sign up for their own health insurance

(WTNH) — There comes a time when your child can no longer be on your health insurance plan. Financial Consultant John Caserta is helping parents and their young adults prepare.

An individual can be on a parent’s health insurance plan until they are 26 years old.

· Consider the total cost, which includes the monthly premium, yearly deductible, and any co-payments or coinsurance.

· Consider the metal category Bronze, Silver, Gold, and Platinum. And the plans on average will cover 60% (Bronze), 70% (Silver), 80% (Gold), and 90% (Platinum) of total healthcare costs.

· Consider working with a health insurance broker who can help you compare options and answer specific questions.

· Be mindful of whether or not your doctors participate in the plan.