Preventing cognitive decline in the new year

(WTNH) — If your mission is to be healthier in the new year, keep your brain health in mind too! Communications Director of the Alzheimer’s Association CT Chapter Kristen Cusato breaks down 5 ways you can reduce your risk of cognitive decline in 2020.
- Exercise, elevate your heart rate
- Eat a healthy diet, Mediterranean
- Cognitive stimulation
- Social stimulation
- Keep blood pressure in check
An Alzheimer’s research update is happening on Sunday, January 12th at Salisbury Town Grove in Lakeville. It begins at 1:00pm.