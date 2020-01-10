1  of  2
Preventing cognitive decline in the new year

by: Samantha Miller

(WTNH) — If your mission is to be healthier in the new year, keep your brain health in mind too! Communications Director of the Alzheimer’s Association CT Chapter Kristen Cusato breaks down 5 ways you can reduce your risk of cognitive decline in 2020.

  • Exercise, elevate your heart rate
  • Eat a healthy diet, Mediterranean
  • Cognitive stimulation
  • Social stimulation
  • Keep blood pressure in check

An Alzheimer’s research update is happening on Sunday, January 12th at Salisbury Town Grove in Lakeville. It begins at 1:00pm.

