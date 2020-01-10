Preventing cognitive decline in the new year

(WTNH) — If your mission is to be healthier in the new year, keep your brain health in mind too! Communications Director of the Alzheimer’s Association CT Chapter Kristen Cusato breaks down 5 ways you can reduce your risk of cognitive decline in 2020.

Exercise, elevate your heart rate

Eat a healthy diet, Mediterranean

Cognitive stimulation

Social stimulation

Keep blood pressure in check

An Alzheimer’s research update is happening on Sunday, January 12th at Salisbury Town Grove in Lakeville. It begins at 1:00pm.