Professional Chef Julie Hartigan makes Instant Pot Mac and Cheese

(WTNH) — Boxed mac and cheese: step aside! Wait until you see how easy professional chef Julie Hartigan’s Instant Pot Mac and Cheese is to make.
Ingredients
1 lb elbow macaroni
4 cups chicken broth
2 TB butter
1 tsp dry mustard
1 tsp onion powder or garlic powder
1 tsp kosher salt
½ tsp hot sauce
½ cup whole milk
¼ cup cream cheese
¼ cup parmesan cheese
2 ½ cups shredded sharp cheddar cheese
Instructions
Combine macaroni, broth, butter, dry mustard, onion or garlic powder, salt, and hot sauce in Instant Pot. Seal lid and set to High Pressure for 5 minutes. When done, carefully fast release the steam and open lid. Stir in milk and cheeses until creamy. Season to taste with salt and pepper.
Prep: 5 minutes
Cook: 10 minutes
Yields 8 cups to serve 6-8
Julie’s Tips
Try subbing in shredded gruyere in place of the cheddar for an upscale edge, or serve this topped with a dusting of buttered toasted panko for a delicious decadent crunch. You could also swap in low fat milk, reduced calorie cheese and cream cheese, gluten free pasta and some pureed butternut squash to give this dish a healthy bent.