Professional chef Julie Hartigan makes no-bake summer snacks

(WTNH) — Professional Chef Julie Hartigan makes no-bake summer treats that kids and adults will love.

Rainbow Pops:

● Put the thickest layer at the bottom – try your favorite smoothie, yogurt, or puréed frozen fruit.

● Some of Julie’s favs include mango, banana, kiwi, and melon. Berries are fun but you may want to strain out the seeds.

● Let freeze overnight or use a convenient ice pop maker for quicker gratification!

● Add each layer after, leaving time to freeze

● Make sure each filling is well chilled to be sure it won’t melt layers below it

● Leave room at the top for pops to expand as they freeze & avoid overflow!

● In a pinch? Lemon aid, lime aid, or all natural juices work great for fillings

Fun additions

● Press thin slices of fruit into the side of the popsicle mold & pour filling around

● Add fresh herbs like mint, basil, or thyme

● Add up to 1 TB adult beverage to make boozy pops – Mango Mojito is a favorite – use a mix of purées mango, lime juice, rum, & chopped frozen mint

Cheesecake Fruit Dip:

● 8 oz light cream cheese

● 1/3 cup fat free vanilla Greek yogurt

● ¼ cup confectioners sugar

● ¼ cup milk

● 2 tsp lemon juice

● 2 tsp lemon zest

● 1 cup light whipped topping

● Strawberries, blueberries, peaches, graham crackers for dipping