Professional chef Julie Hartigan makes no-bake summer snacks

(WTNH) — Professional Chef Julie Hartigan makes no-bake summer treats that kids and adults will love.
Rainbow Pops:
● Put the thickest layer at the bottom – try your favorite smoothie, yogurt, or puréed frozen fruit.
● Some of Julie’s favs include mango, banana, kiwi, and melon. Berries are fun but you may want to strain out the seeds.
● Let freeze overnight or use a convenient ice pop maker for quicker gratification!
● Add each layer after, leaving time to freeze
● Make sure each filling is well chilled to be sure it won’t melt layers below it
● Leave room at the top for pops to expand as they freeze & avoid overflow!
● In a pinch? Lemon aid, lime aid, or all natural juices work great for fillings
Fun additions
● Press thin slices of fruit into the side of the popsicle mold & pour filling around
● Add fresh herbs like mint, basil, or thyme
● Add up to 1 TB adult beverage to make boozy pops – Mango Mojito is a favorite – use a mix of purées mango, lime juice, rum, & chopped frozen mint
Cheesecake Fruit Dip:
● 8 oz light cream cheese
● 1/3 cup fat free vanilla Greek yogurt
● ¼ cup confectioners sugar
● ¼ cup milk
● 2 tsp lemon juice
● 2 tsp lemon zest
● 1 cup light whipped topping
● Strawberries, blueberries, peaches, graham crackers for dipping