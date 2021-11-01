Proper etiquette to follow when going through a drive-thru

Good Morning CT at Nine

by: WTNH Staff

Posted: / Updated:

(WTNH) – At fast-food drive-thru, there is some proper etiquette to follow to make a smoother experience for all the cars in line.

Certified Etiquette Expert Karen Thomas says it starts with remembering that a drive-thru is for small orders.

Drive-Thru Etiquette

  • A drive-thru is made for small orders with expediency in mind.
  • Don’t Tailgate Car in Front of You – leave space
  • Know your Order before arriving at the speaker, speak clearly
  • Arrange payment method before arriving at window
  • No add ons please once at the payment window!
  • If a mistake is made, park and go inside to rectify – not at the window

