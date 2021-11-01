Proper etiquette to follow when going through a drive-thru

(WTNH) – At fast-food drive-thru, there is some proper etiquette to follow to make a smoother experience for all the cars in line.
Certified Etiquette Expert Karen Thomas says it starts with remembering that a drive-thru is for small orders.
Drive-Thru Etiquette
- A drive-thru is made for small orders with expediency in mind.
- Don’t Tailgate Car in Front of You – leave space
- Know your Order before arriving at the speaker, speak clearly
- Arrange payment method before arriving at window
- No add ons please once at the payment window!
- If a mistake is made, park and go inside to rectify – not at the window