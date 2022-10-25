(WTNH) — The flu season is back with a vengeance.

Families aren’t just dealing with the flu, either. Now they’re dealing with COVID, the flu, and RSV, a common respiratory virus.

Many are asking, why is RSV so bad this year?

Dr. William Horgan, a regional medical director of quality and safety at Backus Hospital, joined News 8 to explain what parents need to know about RSV and how to protect their children.

He’ll answer questions regarding what exactly RSV is, how severe symptoms can be, and when you should be seeking medical attention for a sick child.

Watch the video above for the full interview with Dr. Horgan.