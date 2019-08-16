Protecting Monarch butterflies

(WTNH) — Monarch butterflies are a symbol of summer. A hands-on experience is coming to New Haven to educate the public on how to protect the population.

Horticulturalist Nancy DuBrule-Clemente says, only 2 out of every 100 monarch eggs survive in the wild to become a butterfly.

The population of this beautiful bug has been declining for years due to loss of habitat and the use of toxic poisons in gardens and lawns.

Certain plants can keep monarchs and other important pollinators happy and healthy, including milkweed, butterfly weed, and lots of nectar flowers.

The event is happening at the Pardee-Morris House at the New Haven Museum on Sunday, August 18th 2 p.m. Admission is free, but donations are welcomed!

