Protecting your personal information to prevent becoming a victim in a cyber attack.

The list of major companies grows longer and longer when it comes to data breaches and cyber hacks. Cyber security expert Jonathan Stone, Chief Technology Officer at Kelser Corporation, helps you protect your personal information.
Quest Diagnostics Breach
- In June of 2019, Quest Diagnostics, which has 20 locations in Connecticut, experienced a breach of 12 million patient records which included both financial and medical data
- The breach occurred through a “billing partner” of Quest called AMCA, which is actually a collections agency
- If you didn’t have an overdue bill with Quest, you’re in the clear
- There’s no way to “freeze” medical history like your credit, but it’s a little known fact that you don’t have to give your SSN to medical providers unless you are a Medicare or Medicaid recipient
Google Calendar Scam
- In a new kind of phishing scam, hackers will place events in your Google Calendar which try to trick you into giving up information like a credit card number (some are disguised as contests)
- The scam potentially affects the 1.5 billion users of Google Calendar
- The fix is to change settings to only show invitations to which you’ve responded
BlueKeep
- In May of 2019, a new vulnerability called “BlueKeep” in many older versions of Windows was discovered affecting Windows 7, Vista, XP 2003, 2000, and various server versions of Windows
- Hackers haven’t developed a way to exploit BlueKeep on a large scale, but something very similar is what enabled WannaCry in 2017, one of the largest cyber attacks ever that affected hospitals and major companies
- Microsoft issued a fix for out of service versions of Windows–the only other time they did so was WannaCry
- If users run a software update (or upgrade to Windows 8 or 10) they are protected from this vulnerability