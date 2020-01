(WTNH) — Our friends from Bark Busters brought Daisy the pug and Boston terrier mix into the News 8 Studio to show us how to protect our pets in the winter months.

What to look out for:

Cold temperatures (<45 degrees Fahrenheit)

Frostbite (paws, ears, tails)

Slips and falls (for elderly, arthritic dogs)

How to protect your pet:

Pet safe salts

Cleaning off paws after walks

Foul weather gear (coats, booties)

Paw-protecting salves