Protecting your privacy with home security cameras

(WTNH) — If you are worried about your privacy following a string of home security camera hacks including one in Connecticut, cyber security expert Andrew Tyler with Kelser Corporation explains what you need to know.

Tyler says hackers are accessing individual Ring accounts with reused passwords, a technique called “credential stuffing.”

The best way to keep your accounts safe is to use a unique password and turn on two-factor authentication (2FA). This feature means a code is texted to your phone every time you log in.

For more information, watch the interview above.