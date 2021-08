A fairly quiet start to the week today and tomorrow other than a random shower in far eastern CT. A surge of humidity heads our way later Tuesday and is here for the rest of this week. Numerous showers and storms plague the forecast mid to late week in the humid pattern!

Tracking Fred AND Grace! Fred redeveloped into a tropical storm this morning and will approach FL/AL today. Tropical Storm Grace has weakened to a tropical depression and crossed the Leeward Islands yesterday and is heading towards Puerto Rico and Hispaniola.