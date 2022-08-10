Flyer for the Puerto Rican Festival of New Haven being held on Saturday, Aug. 13

(WTNH) – After a two-year long hiatus, the Puerto Rican Festival of New Haven is returning. And this time around, it’s kicking off with a bang!

The festival dedicated to celebrating Puerto Rican culture is being held on Saturday, August 13 on the New Haven Green, with plenty of fun festivities in store for those attending.

Joseph Rodriguez, President of the Board of PRU – Puerto Rican Festival of New Haven, and Markos Pappas from Discount Auto and Cycle join News 8 to discuss the upcoming events. They’ll cover everything from when to be there and what to expect!

