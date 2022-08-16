(WTNH) – A celebration of culture and heritage, the Greater Hartford Puerto Rican Parade is set to return on August 21 at 11 a.m.!

News 8 will be bringing you complete coverage of the event on Sunday, but until then, parade planners and participants are excited to share how the festivities will kick off.

Destiny Garcia, also known as Miss Puerto Rico, sat down with News 8 to discuss the upcoming parade. She dives into what we can expect on Sunday, how the parade honors Puerto Rican tradition, and more.

Watch the video above for the full interview and to learn more about the upcoming event.