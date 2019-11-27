Pumpkin tiramisu for Thanksgiving dessert

(WTNH) — Maria of Sweet Maria’s in Waterbury makes a unique Thanksgiving Day dessert.

Pumpkin Tiramisu Shooters

Sponge Cupcakes ( makes 12 cupcakes):

4 eggs, room temperature or slightly warmer

1 cup sugar

1 teaspoon vanilla

1 1/4 cups cake flour

pinch of salt

Filling:

1/2 pound mascarpone cheese

1/2 cup pumpkin

1/2 cup sugar

1/2 cup amaretto

1/4 cup strongly brewed coffee

Topping

1 cup heavy cream

1/4 cup sugar

toasted almonds or amaretti crumbs for topping

How to make sponge cupcakes:

1. Preheat oven to 350.

2. LIne a cupcake pan with paper liners.

3. Combine the eggs, sugar and salt in a stainless bowl over simmering water. Lightly whisk until 110 F. This will help add volume to your sponge.

4. Transfer the egg mixture to an electric mixer. With wire whisk attachment, whip until very light, very pale and thick, about 10 to 12 minutes. I always set a timer for this stage because it is so important.

5. Carefully fold in flour , a quarter at a time being careful not to deflate the foam.

6. Fill cupcake liners 2/3 full.

7. Bake 15 to 20 minutes or until golden brown .

8. Cool cakes in pan on wire cooling rack. ( can be made 2 to 3 days in advance. Wrap in plastic and store at room temperature)

How to make filling:

7. In an electric mixer, on medium speed, cream mascarpone and sugar and pumpkin until smooth.Refrigerate until using. ( Can be made one day in advance).

How to make whipped cream frosting:

8. In an electric mixer, whip cream until soft peaks form. Gradually add sugar and continue to beat until stiff. Use immediately.

Assembly:

9. Cut cupcakes into quarters. Soak with amaretto and coffee and press pieces into shot glass. Top with a spoonful of filling. Continue to layer pieces of cake, amaretto and filling, pressing lightly to fill glass. Top with whipped cream. Sprinkle with sliced almonds, amaretti crumbs or cinnamon sugar, as desired.

10. Refrigerate until serving.