Conn. (WTNH) — Educated Canines Assisting with Disabilities (ECAD) is helping people with disabilities gain greater independence and mobility through the use of specially-educated dogs.

Puppy instructors Dale Picard and Christina Canaletich joined News 8 to discuss what to look for in a service dog and which skills are needed to assist a child with Muscular Dystrophy.

All humans want some independence and an ECAD service dogs will give these children that sense of independence.

See the full interview with Picard and Canaletich in the video above.

Click here for more information on ECAD.