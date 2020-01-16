Purging in the new year

(WTNH) — Life coach and motivational speaker Althea Bates helps you purge your head and home space in 2020.

Purge Your Mind

Getting rid of unwanted feelings, memories, or conditions from that element of you that enables you to be aware of the world.



Purge Your Material Things

Clutter in your emotional life can sap your energy and cause more stress than a disorganized house with overflowing closets ever will.

Purge Your Heart

Do you ever find yourself getting angry easily? Are there people in your past that have hurt you? Have you held onto your hard feelings toward them? Let them go!

Purge Your Space

From cleaning the kitchen to clearing a path in the playroom, there are always things in your space to organize.