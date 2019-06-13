Purple Stride Connecticut 2019 coming to Hubbard Park in Meriden

Pancreatic cancer recently became the 3rd leading cause of cancer related deaths in the U.S., according to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network.

This type of cancer is expected to be the 2nd leading cause of cancer deaths in 2020.

Pancreatic cancer is the 8th most commonly diagnosed cancer in women, and the 11th most commonly diagnosed in men.

Risk factors for developing pancreatic cancer include family history of the disease, age, chronic or hereditary pancreatitis, smoking, obesity and long-standing diabetes.

Pancreatic cancer may cause only vague symptoms that could indicate many different conditions within the abdomen or gastrointestinal tract. Symptoms include pain (usually abdominal or back pain), weight loss, jaundice (yellowing of the skin and eyes), loss of appetite, nausea, changes in stool and recent-onset diabetes.

The Purple Stride Connecticut walk is happening at Hubbard Park in Meriden on Saturday, June 15th.

Ceremonies begin at 9:30am, and the walk/run begins at 10:00am.

For more information, click here.

