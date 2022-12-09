(WTNH) – Brittney Griner is now back in the United States. The WNBA star was released from Russian detention as part of a prisoner swap for convicted Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout on Thursday.

Bout is a former Soviet military officer who had been serving a sentence in the U.S. on numerous charges, including conspiracy to kill Americans. Griner has been in the Kremlin’s custody since February when she was arrested on drug smuggling charges.

William Dunlap, a professor at Quinnipiac University is discussing the prisoner swap.

