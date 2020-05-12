Quarantine adds extra challenges to Alzheimer’s care giving, research

(WTNH)– There are 80,000 people living with Alzheimer’s disease in Connecticut and 178,000 caregivers. This time of quarantine is adding challenges to the care giving process.

The Alzheimer’s Association Connecticut chapter is hosting a virtual research presentation on Tuesday at 10 a.m. Dr. Carl Hill, the Vice President of Scientific Engagement for the Alzheimer’s Association, explains some health disparities among diverse communities.

The Alzheimer’s Association virtual research presentation is free. But you do need to register on the website alz.org/ct or call 1-800-272-3900.