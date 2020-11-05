Quick, perfect fall recipe for mini apple cinnamon hand pies

We have the perfect dessert for fall that won’t make you feel too guilty.

Chef Julie Hartigan joined Good Morning Connecticut at 9 a.m. to show us how to make apple cinnamon hand pies in 30 minutes.

Ingredients

3 1/2 cups peeled diced Granny Smith apple

3 tablespoons dark brown sugar

2 tablespoons apple cider or apple juice

1 teaspoon cinnamon

½ teaspoon lemon juice

1 teaspoon cornstarch

1 refrigerated pie crust

Pinch salt

Instructions

Place apple, sugar, apple cider, cinnamon, and lemon juice in a small saucepan. Heat over medium-low heat, stirring often for five to eight minutes or until apples are beginning to soften. Mix cornstarch with 1 teaspoon of water and stir into apple mixture. Coat eight muffin cups with cooking spray and preheat oven to 425 degrees. Cut 8, 4″ circles of pie dough, rerolling scraps as needed. Press into muffin cups and fill with apple mixture. Bake for 20 minutes or until crust is browned and filling is bubbly. Let cool before removing and serving.

You can find more recipes at CookingwJulie.com.