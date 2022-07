(WTNH) – Quinnipiac University is hosting ‘Camp No Limits’ on July 7, an overnight camp for children with limb loss or differences and their families.

Clinical Associate Professor of Occupational Therapy, Valerie Strange, and graduate students Tara Della Torre and Bobbi Dynice share more about how the camp aims to increase functional independence through adaptive recreational activities and life skill programs.

