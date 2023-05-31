NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The Historic and Scenic Quinnipiac Riverfront will be the center of attention this weekend when the Quinnipiac Riverfest returns to Front Street, and the Quinnipiac River Marina.

The festival will feature live music, canoe rides, food, drinks and more.

News 8’s Alyssa Taglia was joined by co-owner of The Quinnipiac River Marina, Jonathan Perlich, and New Haven resident, Lee Cruz, to discuss the festival and its almost 10-year run.

Watch the full interview above.

The riverfest is free and open to the public. It begins Saturday, June 3, from 1p.m. to 6 p.m. For more information, visit this website.