Quinnipiac University announces transfer agreement with Gateway, Housatonic

(WTNH)– Quinnipiac University has a new transfer agreement with Gateway and Housatonic community colleges.

Through this agreement, Gateway and Housatonic students can continue seamlessly to obtain their bachelor’s degrees and beyond at Quinnipiac.

This new opportunity has an honors component and includes online agreements previously established.

The unique features of this partnership include dual enrollment component so that Gateway and Housatonic students are eligible to enroll in one Quinnipiac course per year free of charge, up to 3 courses total.Students will be welcomed into the Quinnipiac community with a university ID card and admission to campus and athletic events along with potentially housing. Quinnipiac will also waive the application fee for all students interested in transferring from Gateway or Housatonic.

Graduates with a minimum GPA of 3.0 will be guaranteed automatic admission to Quinnipiac, provided they meet the requirements of the major to which they are applying.

This transfer agreement also creates a pathway for community college students who plan to continue their studies and to earn a bachelor’s degree at a Quinnipiac. They also don’t have to wait until they’ve graduated, they can apply and be accepted to Quinnipiac while completing an associate degree at the community college.

To apply call 203-582-8600 or email admissions@qu.edu.