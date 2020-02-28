Quinnipiac University to hold Rare Disease Day Symposium

(WTNH) — Quinnipiac University will hold its annual Rare Disease Day Symposium on Friday, February 28th.

Rare Disease Day is a global event that serves to raise awareness of over 7,000 identified rare diseases. Although each disease on its own is rare, together they affect approximately 1 in 10 Americans.

Among the speakers at the symposium are Steven and Kimberly Gentile of Cheshire. Their son lives with a rare disease called Hunter Syndrome.

The symposium runs from 1:00pm until 6:00pm on the university’s North Haven Campus at the Center for Medicine, Nursing and Health Sciences. The event is free and open to the public.